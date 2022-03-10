State mahila panel’s action plan to curb atrocities against women

The State Women’s Commission has released its annual action plan with a view to responding immediately to women’s issues.

At a meeting held at the Mahila Commission office, its chairperson Vasireddy Padma discussed with the members the activities to be taken up under the theme ‘Sabala’. She said the objective was to lay focus on resolution of issues faced by women and girls across the State. She asked the members to deal with sensitivity issues related to rape, sexual assault, violence, dowry harassment, domestic violence and cybercrimes against women.

Ms. Padma said that a series of activities would be taken up in the next one year and these programmes were bound to yield effective results.

Commission secretary Sailaja, members G. Lakshmi, K. Jayasri, Sk. Rukiya Begum, B. Vineetha, G. Uma and other officials were present.