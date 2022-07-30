State logs 365 COVID-19 cases in a day

The State reported 365 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the cumulative tally increased to 23,32,417 while the recoveries stand at 23,14,349.

During the past day, 345 patients have recovered and the active cases tally came down to 2,335.

The death toll remains at 14,733.