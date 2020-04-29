State lifts curbs on several activities

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department issued additional guidelines for including certain activities in the list of those already permitted outside the containment zones during the lockdown, subject to compliance with the existing instructions (quarantine, keeping social distance, etc.) for prevention and control of COVID-19, according to G.O.RT No.255 issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

The activities allowed as per the above GO are collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce/non-timber forest produce by the Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas, and harvesting, processing, packing, sale and marketing of bamboo, coconut, spices and cocoa plantations.

NBFCs back in business

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), including housing finance and micro-finance institutions and cooperative credit societies with bare minimum staff, and construction activities in rural areas comprising water supply and sanitation, laying and erection of power transmission lines and telecom optical fibre cables and related activities, and e-commerce companies (their vehicles will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions).

The fresh guidelines allow the engagement of migrant labourers in industrial manufacturing, construction, farming and MGNREGS works within the State.

Facilities for export and import, research establishments dealing with agriculture and horticulture activities and inter and intra-State movement of planting materials, honeybee colonies and other beehive activities.

Educational book shops and electric fan shops, signing on and off of Indian seafarers at Indian ports for the operation of merchant ships as per the protocols laid down by the Director General of Shipping and forest offices, including forestry plantation, and silviculture and related activities.