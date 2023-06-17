State-level top rankers in NEET PG and MDS

June 17, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Of the 2,00,517 candidates who appeared for NEET (PG) held on March 5, 2023, 14,187 of them are from Andhra Pradesh and of them, 8,667 candidates have qualified the entrance test.

A statement issued by Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences here said the top 10 rankers at the State level are Paradi Lakshmi Poojitha who secured 22nd rank by obtaining 696 out of 800 marks. Krishna Manideep Yadav P secured 151st rank (667 marks), Avuthu Guna Vardhan Reddy secured 158th rank (666 marks), Chadaram Pushpa got 166th rank (665 marks), Penimetsa Sai Satya Aparna got 169th rank (665 marks), Lakkadasu Sai Vineela obtained 204th rank (663 marks), K. Naga Anvesh secured 215th rank (662 marks), Cheemala Manoj Kumar got 232nd rank (660 marks) Amavarapu Chandu Vamsi secured 240th rank (660 marks) and Nikita Jain obtained 244th rank (659 marks).

Similarly, in NEET Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), of the 24,592 candidates who appeared for the test, 1,106 of them were from Andhra Pradesh and 672 of them passed the exam.

Among them, the top 10 rankers are Boddepalli Swapna, who bagged 43rd rank by obtaining 700 out of total 960 marks. Chapati Jasmitha- 67th rank (690 marks), Donne Mounika 91st rank (682 marks), Gummalla Sreeja 178th rank (662 marks), Issai Laxmi Charmila 215th rank (655 marks), Pushpa Kumari 273rd rank (644 marks), Nerella Pragnyatha Pavani 411th rank (628 marks), Swapna Nigam 510th rank (618 marks), Yerra Sai Prathyusha 513th rank (617 marks) and Eswaravaka Narahari 581st rank (612 marks).

