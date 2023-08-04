ADVERTISEMENT

State-level table tennis tournament gets under way in Vijayawada

August 04, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

DCP Vishal Gunni inaugurating the table tennis tournament at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The 2nd Andhra Pradesh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament was kickstarted by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni in Vijayawada on Friday at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium. Over 530 paddlers from across the State are taking part in the three-day tournament being conducted for six age categories.

Speaking after inaugurating the tournament organised by the NTR District Table Tennis Association and AP Table Tennis Association (APTTA), Mr. Vishal Gunni stressed the need for physical activity among youngsters for a fit body and healthy life. He said youngsters will learn a lot including the art of teamwork in sports and games and they will also achieve excellence in academics. He appreciated the players for turning up in large numbers.

The matches will be conducted on 12 tables for singles and doubles events.

APTTA secretary P. Viswanath said that based on the points scored in the five ranking tournaments, the teams for the nationals will be selected.

APTTA president K.P.S. Prakash, joint secretary Balram and others were present.

