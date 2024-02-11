ADVERTISEMENT

State-level quran contest concludes in city

February 11, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Kids’ Quran Recitation and Memorisation’ competition organised by the United Forum for Quranic Studies came to a close in Vijayawada on Sunday. The contest, being held for the ninth year, is for children aged between 3 and 12 in every village, mandal, constituency and district. While 9,500 children participated in the contest, 64 of them took part in the State-level contest held today. Thirty-four children won the first, second and third prizes respectively in four different age groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US