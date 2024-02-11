State-level quran contest concludes in city

February 11, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Kids’ Quran Recitation and Memorisation’ competition organised by the United Forum for Quranic Studies came to a close in Vijayawada on Sunday. The contest, being held for the ninth year, is for children aged between 3 and 12 in every village, mandal, constituency and district. While 9,500 children participated in the contest, 64 of them took part in the State-level contest held today. Thirty-four children won the first, second and third prizes respectively in four different age groups.

