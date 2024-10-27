GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State-level Kabaddi tournament kicks off in Rayachoti

Published - October 27, 2024 07:45 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy inaugurating the State-level kabaddi competitions, at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Sunday.

Minister for Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy highlighted the key role of sports in promoting mental well-being and advocated for widespread participation in physical activities as a means to lead a healthy lifestyle, at the inaugural event of the 68th State School Games Federation’s under-17 boys and girls kabaddi competition, held at Government High School here on Sunday.

During his address, he lauded the efforts of the sports authorities for conducting the under-17 State-level kabaddi competitions in Rayachoti town from October 27 to 29. He highlighted the State government’s commitment to prioritising the needs of athletes and encouraged students to engage in sports.

The Minister called upon female students to excel academically and athletically, advocating for their contributions to the district, State and country. He reassured participants that setbacks encountered during competitions should not lead to discouragement, stating that every defeat serves as an opportunity for future success. He remarked that skilled athletes would receive recognition beyond their local regions and reiterated the government’s support in securing educational and employment opportunities.

The Minister noted the importance of Rayachoti as a district due to its favourable location and announced plans to construct an indoor stadium in the town within the next two years. He also said that steps would be taken to host national-level sports competitions in the State.

Mr. Reddy expressed concerns regarding the alleged fraudulent certifications for sports-related jobs during the previous government and assured that measures were being implemented to prevent such occurrences. The Minister welcomed participants from the 13 combined districts, formally launching the competition.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:45 pm IST

