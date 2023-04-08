ADVERTISEMENT

State-level fide rating chess championship for girls in Vijayawada from April 20

April 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao released the posters of the first-ever state-level rating chess tournament ‘Andhra Pradesh State Under-17 Girls Fide Rating Chess Championship - 2023’ to be held in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The tournament will be held between April 20 and April 23 at Green School in Poranki.

The winner and runner-up of the championship will be selected for a national-level tournament to be held in Punjab on May 1. They will represent Andhra Pradesh, said Krishna District Chess Association secretary N.M. Phani Kumar and president K.V.V. Sharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US