State-level fide rating chess championship for girls in Vijayawada from April 20

April 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao released the posters of the first-ever state-level rating chess tournament ‘Andhra Pradesh State Under-17 Girls Fide Rating Chess Championship - 2023’ to be held in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The tournament will be held between April 20 and April 23 at Green School in Poranki.

The winner and runner-up of the championship will be selected for a national-level tournament to be held in Punjab on May 1. They will represent Andhra Pradesh, said Krishna District Chess Association secretary N.M. Phani Kumar and president K.V.V. Sharma.

