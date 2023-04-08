HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-level fide rating chess championship for girls in Vijayawada from April 20

April 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao released the posters of the first-ever state-level rating chess tournament ‘Andhra Pradesh State Under-17 Girls Fide Rating Chess Championship - 2023’ to be held in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The tournament will be held between April 20 and April 23 at Green School in Poranki.

The winner and runner-up of the championship will be selected for a national-level tournament to be held in Punjab on May 1. They will represent Andhra Pradesh, said Krishna District Chess Association secretary N.M. Phani Kumar and president K.V.V. Sharma.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / chess / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.