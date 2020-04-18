State-level critical support unit created

A State-level critical support unit, comprising top government officials, current and former health university vice-chancellors, medical college professors and leading experts in various medical disciplines, has been created to guide doctors in all the district and critical care hospitals in the State in medical management, critical care of COVID-19 patients and extend all logistic support necessary for them in the days to come.

The unit is headed by Additional Chief Secretary P.V. Ramesh. Among others, it has as members NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor P. Shyam Prasad and its former V-Cs Raviraju and I.V. Rao, Director of Medical Education (DME) K. Venkatesh and additional DME P. Chandrasekhar, APMSIDC Chairman Chandrasekhar Reddy, and APMC Chairman Samba Siva Reddy.

Control room

At the COVID Control Room, specialists deployed will work round the clock to guide and coordinate the functioning at various hospitals.

In the panel of specialists that is available round the clock in three shifts will be general physician and former superintendent of ESI Hospital T.V. Narayana Rao, general medicine specialist Ram Babu, pulmonologist and intensive care expert Arif, and pulmonologists Nukaraju, Ravindranath, and Dhanunjaya Rao.

The purpose of the unit is to keep track of the latest developments in critical care of COVID-19 that is rapidly changing every day and ensure that best practices are available to the patients under treatment.