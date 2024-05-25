GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State-level badminton tourney in Nellore from June 1

Published - May 25, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Nellore:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association president Mukkala Dwarakanath on Saturday unveiled the poster of the State-level Open Badminton Tourney to be conducted in Nellore from June 1.

The two-day tournament is being organised by the Nellore District Badminton Association in collaboration with F2 Badminton Academy. He lauded the academy for conducting such competitions regularly in the district.

Nellore District Badminton Association general secretary Venkat, tournament organisers Prabhu and others participated in the programme.

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / badminton

