State keen to set up mega industrial parks, says Vijaya Sai

YSR Congress Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Sunday said the State government was firm on changing the industrial landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at an interactive programme organised by AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other organisations here, he said they were keen on setting up mega industrial parks and encouraging MSME sector, a major employer, in a big way. They were also in talks with the Centre to develop ports at Matchilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Bhavanapadu.

Stating that the State was endowed with second largest coastline in the country after Gujarat, he said they were making efforts to attract investments from all corners of the world. He said investments both Brownfield and Greenfield would be encouraged without any prejudice or favour.

Mr. Reddy said the infrastructure available in the State should be explored fully, he said in the field of textile and apparel, the State was doing exceedingly well contributing a huge amount to the exchequer. He said Special Economic Zones were set up in Visakhapatnam and Tada. In automobile sector though the State is lagging when compared to Tamil Nadu, he said a robust ecosystem was being created in Anantapur bordering Karnataka after establishment of a car factory by Kia Motors.

IT, pharma hub

Stating that in the field of IT and IT enabled services and pharma, Visakhapatnam had already carved a niche for itself, he said there was a need to create more clusters in other parts of the State. Though pharma units cause pollution, there was a need to contain it as far as possible.

Favouring development of more pharma units, he said Visakhapatnam had attracted second largest investment in the pharma industry after Hyderabad, the bulk drug capital of India, in the combined A.P.

Referring to IT and ITES, Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was firm on transforming Visakhapatnam into a prominent hub in the country by developing the required ecosystem.

Giving details on the emphasis being laid by Mr. Jagan on welfare measures for the SC, ST, BCs and minorities, he said the industrialists should join hands with the government in putting A.P. in the forefront in all the areas.

Seafood export

Expressing satisfaction over fish and prawn sector contributing 7.4% of State GDP, he said now the State had overtaken Tamil Nadu and Kerala in exports of seafood.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, VMRDA Chairman D. Srinivasa Rao, AP Chambers of Commerce ex-president G. Sambasiva Rao, Official Language Commission Chairman Y. Lakshmi Prasad and CII former zonal chairman G. Murali Krishna were among those present.