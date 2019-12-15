State keen to find a solution to Panchagrama issue: Minister

The State government is very keen on finding a solution to the long- pending land issue of five villages (Panchagrama) near Simhachalam, hanging fire for the past two decades, and everything is being done to bring it to a conclusion, State Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has said.

He told the media here on Saturday that the Chief Minister had left clear instructions that the problem should be solved at the earliest.

Disha Act

“However, the issue is sub judice. The next hearing will be on December 23. The government has filed an affidavit that it is willing to give 545 acres of alternative land for temple lands and we are making all efforts to get a favourable ruling. However, the judicial process has to be completed,” he clarified.

He said the Disha Act was a path-breaking one and Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy had set an example to other States.

He also spoke about imposition of prohibition in phases and how liquor consumption in the State had been brought down.

While the YSR Congress government was taking up several welfare measures, the TDP was unable to digest it and the party was making all sorts of baseless allegations, he said.