Government issues orders to merge some villages into Tadepalli, and Mangalagiri Municipalities

It is purportedly to develop the municipalities, according to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The State government has issued GOs (Government Orders) facilitating the merger of a few villages with Tadepalli and Mangalagiri Municipalities.

Following resolutions of the Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Municipal Council of Mangalagiri, the government issued orders for inclusion of the GPs, including, Atmakur part of the Atmakur GP, Nowluru part of the Nowluru GP (existing parts of Nowluru, Bethapudi and Yerrabalem GPs) and Chinakakani Village of Chinakakani GP, into the Mangalagiri Municipality.

Gram Panchayats resolve

Similarly, the resolutions of GPs including Prathuru, Vaddeswaram, Penumaka, Ippatam, Mellempudi, Chirravuru, Gundemeda and Undavalli and Council resolution of Tadepalli Municipality, were taken into consideration. These GPs were brought under Tadepalli Municipality limits.

It may be recalled that Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his recent interaction with the farmers from Amaravati Capital Region said the government can merge the villages in Tadepalli and Mangalagiri Municipalities. “The government will take necessary steps to develop these Municipalities,” he said.

