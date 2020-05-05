State is ahead of others in scale of testing: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that COVID-19 is going to be a part of everyone’s life, but since the death rate is less than 2%, people have to take certain precautions to keep the virus at bay.

In an exhaustive videoconference with the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Tuesday, the Chief Minister asked the officers to intensify the containment measures and increase the preparedness to handle any eventuality.

‘Continuous process’

“I am happy to note that A.P. is now leading in the scale of testing as no other State has tested persons more than us. We are conducting 2,500 tests per million, which is a new record. A month ago, we had a single lab at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). But now, we have labs in 11 districts and TruNat kits too. I appreciate the efforts and hard work put in by the Collectors and SPs, who coordinated well with the strong network of village volunteers and ASHA workers. This is a continuous process and we have to live with it (COVID-19),” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‘Quarantine facility’

Referring to the issue of migrant workers, the Chief Minister said about 2 lakh people, including one lakh migrant workers, were likely to return to the State.

“To tackle the situation and strictly implement the COVID-19 guidelines, quarantine facility should be provided for one lakh people in more than 11,000 village secretariats. At least 10 persons should be accommodated in each village secretariat, where hygiene and sanitation should be maintained and proper beds and food provided to them,” the Chief Minister said. “About 25,000 single rooms and 7,500 double rooms are available to accommodate 40,000 people in various quarantine centres across the State,” he said, and instructed the Collectors to strictly monitor all thee facilities and review the works regularly.

Telemedicine

“With village clinics all set to come into being, the YSR Telemedicine will be much useful,” the Chief Minister observed and instructed the Collector to play a key role in strengthening the programme.

He asked the officers to set up a two-wheeler and thermal box, and ensure supply of prescribed medicines in 24 hours under the programme.