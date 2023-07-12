State Investment Promotion Board gives green signal to eight projects in Andhra Pradesh

July 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to strictly enforce the specially enacted law that provides 75% of the jobs to local residents in private and government-sponsored industries in the State.

Presiding over the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting where eight new projects were approved here on July 11 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the District Collectors should monitor the implementation of the Act and submit reports in every six months.

”We are providing land and other facilities to the new industries with the condition of giving 75% of the jobs to the local residents to avoid any opposition from the latter,” he said and asked the officials to ensure that the Act was implemented in letter and spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Support of the locals is very important for the smooth and efficient functioning of the industries and the official machinery should keep this in mind. Focus on developing desalinated water and supply it to the new units to avoid scarcity of water for agriculture and drinking water purposes in future,” he said, adding that the officials should follow the desalination methods being used in Israel.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed the officials to ensure that the companies paid MSPs to farmers.

New projects

The SIPB gave a green signal to JSW Neo Energy to set up a 1500 MW hydro-storage power project with an investment of ₹8,104 crore at Bakkannavari Palli in Vempally Mandal of Kadapa district. It will produce 3314.93 million units of power every year and provide employment to 1,500 persons. The unit will start in December 2024.

Hero Future Energies’ affiliated company Clean Renewable Energy will set up a 225 MW solar power unit at Kotapadu in Nandyal district and 150 MW wind power units at Boyala Uppuluru in Anantapur district, Nandyal and Kadapa districts. The company will invest ₹2,450 crore and start the work in October 2023. The last phase of the project will complete in 2025 and it will provide employment to 375 persons.

The SIPB also approved setting up a hotel and resort at Annavaram in East Godavari district by May Fair Hotels with an investment of ₹525 crore. It will provide direct and indirect employment to 750 persons. The hotel project, consisting of villas, shopping mall and golf course, will be completed in four years.

The proposal of Hayat Group to set up Hayat International Hotel at Peruru near Tirupati was also approved. The group will invest ₹218 crore, providing a direct employment to 260 persons and indirect employment to 1,296 persons. It will be completed in three years.

The CCL Food and Beverages got the green signal to set up its unit at Krishna Palem near Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam district with an investment of ₹1,200 crore, providing employment to 1,800 persons.

The SIPB also approved the proposals of CCL Food and Beverages to set up its unit at Varadayapalem in Tirupati district with an investment of ₹400 crore and it will provide direct and indirect employment to 950 persons and benefit 2,500 farmers who are growing coffee. It will produce 16,000 tonnes of coffee every year.

Gokul Agro Resources will set up an edible oil making unit at Krishnapatham in Nellore district with an investment of ₹230 crore. It will provide direct and indirect employment to 1,200 persons, besides benefiting 2,500 farmers.

Gokul Agro will also set up coco butter and powder making unit in the Sri City in Tirupati district with an investment of ₹168 crore, providing direct employment to 250 persons and indirect employment to 800 persons, besides benefiting 3,000 farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayar Raj & Rural Development) B. Muthyala Naidu, IT and Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, Tourism Minister R.K. Roja, Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries R. Karikal Valaven (Industries & Commerce), Rajat Bhargava (Tourism), S.S. Rawat (Finance), K. Vijayanand (Energy), K. Praveen Kumar (GAD), Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Principal Secretaries Gopalakrishna Dwivedi (Agriculture), Sasi Bhushan Kumar (Water Resources), Chiranjeevi Choudary (Marketing and Cooperation), K. Sunita (Handlooms & Textiles), Industries Commissioner Praveen Kumar, NREDC VC & MD S. Ramana Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.