Andhra Pradesh

State inching closer to the 2,000-mark; toll touches 45

50 new cases; sudden spike in Visakhapatnam

There was one more COVID-19 death and, after testing 8,666 samples, 50 new positive cases were reported from nine districts during the last 24 hours in the State.

With this, while the toll went up to 45, the cases tally reached close to the 2,000-mark and stood at 1,980. The number of active cases stand at 1,010.

With the discharge of 38 patients, a total of 925 recovered till date, putting the recovery rate at 46.7%. The mortality rate was 2.2% as 12 deaths had been reported during the past six days.

Kurnool tops

Kurnool continued to be the worst-hit as it clocked not only the highest number of positive cases but also highest number of deaths, which was 16 till date. Kurnool was followed by Krishna (13 deaths) and Guntur (8), which together account for 82% of the total deaths.

Krishna has a death rate of 3.83% while Kurnool and Guntur have only 2.82% and 2.09% respectively. Also, Krishna has registered the lowest recovery rate of 40.4% among the three hotspots with only 137 recoveries. Kurnool has witnessed 239 recoveries (42.2%) and Guntusr 176 (46.3%).

Of the new cases, 16 were reported in Chittoor, 13 in Kurnool, six in Guntur, five each in Anantapur and Nellore, two in Prakasam and one each in Kadapa, Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam witnessed a steep rise in the number of cases with their number doubling in the last one week.

The district-wise break-up was as follows: Kurnool (566), Guntur (382), Krishna (339), Nellore (101), Chittoor (112), Anantapur (107), Kadapa (97), West Godavari (68), Prakasam (63), Visakhapatnam (63), East Godavari (46), Srikakulam (5), Vizianagaram (4), and other States (27).

