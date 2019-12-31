State ill-treating Amaravati farmers: TDP

District TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu said that the cases were being registered against Amaravati farmers, who gave lands for developing the capital city.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he questioned the legitimacy of the high-power committee appointed by the State government and said that the committee does not have any legal standing. “The report of the committee need not be considered,” he added.

He said that the panel consisted of those who had disrespected Amaravati in the past. “Some leaders in the committee also called Amaravati a graveyard,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that Amaravati required over 30,000 acres of land when he was in opposition.

Talking about the YSRCP government he said that they have not achieved much in the past seven months of coming into power. He added that the three capitals issue is being raised currently to mask failures of the government in other aspects.