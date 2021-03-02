State Hockey Championship begins today

The 11th A.P. State Inter District Hockey Senior Men and Women Hockey Championship will be held at B. R. Stadium in Guntur from March 3 to 7.
Secretary of Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Harsha Vardhan, told reporters on Tuesday that 30 men’s and women’s teams would take part in the championship.
The State team for forthcoming senior nationals to be held in Lucknow in April would be selected on the basis of performances of players.
The championship would see the participation of international hockey players like K. Srinivasa Rao, K. Ramya and M. Bhavani.
Core Seeds director J. Chandrasekar is sponsoring the event. Ganeswara Reddy, vice-president of Hockey Andhra Pradesh, G. Manikayala Rao, organising secretary, Srinivasa Rao, president, Hockey Guntur were present at the conference.
