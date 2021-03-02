Andhra Pradesh

State Hockey Championship begins today

The 11th A.P. State Inter District Hockey Senior Men and Women Hockey Championship will be held at B. R. Stadium in Guntur from March 3 to 7.

Secretary of Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Harsha Vardhan, told reporters on Tuesday that 30 men’s and women’s teams would take part in the championship.

The State team for forthcoming senior nationals to be held in Lucknow in April would be selected on the basis of performances of players.

The championship would see the participation of international hockey players like K. Srinivasa Rao, K. Ramya and M. Bhavani.

Core Seeds director J. Chandrasekar is sponsoring the event. Ganeswara Reddy, vice-president of Hockey Andhra Pradesh, G. Manikayala Rao, organising secretary, Srinivasa Rao, president, Hockey Guntur were present at the conference.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 11:55:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/state-hockey-championship-begins-today/article33974654.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY