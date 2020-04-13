State hiding facts on COVID, alleges BJP

BJP leader P. Nagabhushanam on Monday alleged that the government was hiding facts related to the prevalence of COVID-19 going by the big variation in the data being presented by it and the Central government.

Addressing media persons along with party spokesman K. Sai Krishna here, Mr. Nagabhushanam said lifting of the blanket lockdown or partial relaxation would have disastrous consequences.

He expressed apprehension that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea to relax it would lead to a major spurt in infections.

He pointed out that BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to the Centre requesting continuation of the lockdown till the month-end.

Mr. Nagabhushanam said N. Ramesh Kumar’s removal as State Election Commissioner (SEC) was against the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

‘Act of vendetta’

On the appointment V. Kanagaraj as SEC, Mr. Nagabhushanam questioned its urgency when the State was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

He alleged that it was nothing but taking vengeance on Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

It was unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party was trying to derive electoral mileage out of the assistance provided by the Central government, by taking credit for it, the BJP leader said.