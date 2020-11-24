‘State has potential to generate 35,000 MW solar power’

ANANTAPUR

24 November 2020 23:42 IST

Seven places identified to promote renewable energy projects, says NREDCAP MD

Andhra Pradesh has the potential of setting up 35,000 MW of solar power generating units and of them, Anantapur district with the highest solar radiation and land availability is bound to become the hub for renewable energy generation, NREDCAP Ltd. Vice-Chairman and Managing Director S. Ramana Reddy has said.

The government has identified seven locations in three districts for promoting projects under its Renewable Energy Export Policy - 2020. Kadiri, Obuladevucheruvu and Yadiki in Anantapur district, Chakrayapeta, Badvel, Kalasapadu, Mylavaram and Peddamudiyam in Kadapa district and Owk and Kolimigundla in Kurnool district account for 17,800 MW capacity potential, Mr. Ramana Reddy told The Hindu.

Slow growth in the demand for renewable energy in the country has prompted the Centre to consider imposing penalties on States and power distribution companies which do not meet the renewable purchase obligations (RPOs). The Centre has an ambitious target of 170 GW of installed RE projects and 400 GW by 2030, which is bound to give a big push to the sector, opined Mr. Ramana Reddy.

Large electricity consumers are bound to purchase a certain percentage of their requirements from renewable energy sources. Current norms prescribe no inter-State transmission system (ISTS) charges as the Ministry of Power (MoP) has waived charges and losses on all solar and wind projects commissioned before June 30, 2023. This would apply to solar, wind and hybrid projects with or without storage.

Site visit

Mr. Reddy visited the Kambadur area in Anantapur district on Tuesday to inspect land for the proposed Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Park. “The district is most suitable for wind power turbines and we are testing the efficacy of the turbines set up at 150 metre level so that each unit could produce 3.5 MW. Permission has been sought for setting up wind masters for a year-long study at Amaduguru, Kadiri, and Puttaparthi,” he revealed. There is a 1,000 MW potential in the Rapthadu-Kambaduru belt in the district.

Project reports

Meanwhile, Detailed Project Reports are being prepared for seven locations out of 29 identified as potential ‘Pumped Storage Hydro Projects. The Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCE), Australia-based SMEC Holdings Limited, PSE Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS), and another firm have been given a 3-year contract to come up with the DPRs at Kurukutti and Karrivalasa in Vizianagaram district, Yerravaram in Visakhapatnam, Chitravathi in Anantapur, Somasila in Nellore, Owk Reservoir in Kurnool and Gandikota in Kadapa district.