State has immense potential to attract investment: experts

Andhra Pradesh, the eighth largest State in the country with a coastline of more than 900 km and a sound agricultural base, has immense potential to attract private investment from within the country and abroad, according to experts.

They were speaking at a seminar on unlocking the investment potential of the State organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here on Saturday.

Rear-Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, here, spoke about indigenisation programme taken up by the Navy and how the MSMEs, especially those in Andhra Pradesh, were helping the Navy in the regard.

Dr. Jitendar Sharma, the Managing Director and CEO of AP MedTech Zone, spoke about how quickly the medical devices park, the first of its kind in the country, was set up near the Visakhapatnam steel plant in record time.

Commodore Hemant Khatri, the Director (Strategic projects) of the Hindusthan Shipyard Limited, spoke about the role played by the HSL, the oldest PSU in the State, in developing industry in the city and the State. He said Visakhapatnam, a natural harbour, can be developed as the ship repair hub in the country.