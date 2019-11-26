Andhra Pradesh has huge sand stocks, says Minister

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mines & Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday said the State had sand reserves sufficient to cater to the needs of people for another 10 years and the government was going to strengthen the system to check l sand hoarding and smuggling.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that 400 check-posts would be set up across the State to curb illegal transportation of sand and 100 check-posts were already in place.

Stockyards

Those who violate the rules would be jailed for two years and made to pay a fine of ₹2 lakh and in the upcoming Assembly session, a Bill would be introduced to pass an Act for the same, he said.

“At present, 3.80 lakh tonnes of sand is being made available at 130 sand reaches and in four to five days, it will be taken up to 5 lakh tonnes. As many as 158 stockyards and 50 depots have been opened and there will be no dearth of sand for six months even if there are floods. The State now has sand reserves up to 10 lakh tonnes and it could cater to the needs of the public for another 10 years,” he said.

He said CCTV cameras were being set up at all check-posts and only vehicles with GPS tracking system would be allowed to transport sand. Earlier, the Minister earlier in the day inspected sand reaches in Royyuru of Krishna district