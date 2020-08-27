State guest house to come up on 30 acres in Visakhapatam

Officials ordered to transfer land to the Collector immediately

The government issued a G.O. (RT No.1353) on Thursday, instructing the officials concerned to transfer the 30-acre land parcel — on which a new State guest house was proposed to be constructed at Kapuluppada village of Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam district, to the Collector and treat the matter as urgent.

The G.O., issued by Principal Secretary (General Administration) Praveen Prakash, said that the above land was a part of the 300 acres currently under the possession of the Greyhounds, and its transfer had been approved by the competent authority as per the recommendation of a district-level committee chaired by the Collector.

The transfer of the land parcel for the aforementioned purpose was in pursuance of G.O. RT No.1087 (dated July 2, 2020), through which the government gave its in-principle approval for the construction of new/additional guest houses / circuit guest houses in Kakinada, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to provide accommodation to the VVIPs.

This was to avoid incurring enormous expenditure on securing accommodation for the State guests in suitable hotels, where sufficient accommodation of appropriate standards was not available in the existing facilities.

HC directive

The hearing on the Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Acts in the High Court began on Thursday. On the issue of the construction of a government guest house in the above chunk of land, the court directed the Chief Secretary to explain before September 10 the government’s position on the allegation that it could not undertake any such construction when the status quo was in force.