State growth more robust in YSRCP rule than in TDP’s: Minister Buggana

The Minister took a dig at TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and suggested that he should visit Tuni to experience the development taking place there and understand the facts

The Minister took a dig at TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and suggested that he should visit Tuni to experience the development taking place there and understand the facts

VIJAYAWADA:

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, on Wednesday, refuted the comments made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu that the State finances were in a disarray and that development took a beating.

“Mr. Ramakrishnudu should visit Tuni to experience the development taking place, and understand the facts. Else, he would end up reading out the script written by somebody from here,” he said.

Mr. Rajendranath said that the lies of the TDP leader knew no bounds. “He consistently resorts to false propaganda and ignores the facts to his convenience. Mr. Ramakrishnudu comes out with a figure of choice every time with regard to the State debts,” he said.

“Andhra Pradesh’s debt was ₹1,34,584 crore in 2014, after the State bifurcation. It touched ₹3,28,719 crore by May 2019, which means the increase was 19.55% in the five-year rule of the TDP. The present debts stand at ₹4,99,895 crore, which is a mere increase of 15.46%.”Buggana Rajendranath ReddyFinance Minister, Andra Pradesh

“The fact remains that the increase in debts was a mere 15.46% compared to the TDP government. Andhra Pradesh’s debt was ₹1,34,584 crore in 2014, after the State bifurcation. It touched ₹3,28,719 crore by May 2019, which means the increase was 19.55% in the five-year rule of the TDP. The present debts stand at ₹4,99,895 crore, which is a mere increase of 15.46%. It was clear that during the TDP regime, when there was no stress, the debts grew more. In comparison, the debt burden was less during 2019-22, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of a three-plus years rule, the YSRCP government has to tackle COVID-19 for two years,” he said.

The Minister said that the State government’s efforts have not only resulted in a consolidation of the State’s financial performance but also placed A.P on a growth trajectory during the YSRCP rule in a more robust way compared to the TDP rule.

He added that government prioritised the implementation of welfare and development programmes over the past three years despite the financial challenges faced due to the pandemic.