‘State govt. yet to match Smart City Mission grant’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC P.V.N. Madhav on Friday lamented that the State government could not fulfill its commitment of releasing the matching grant for the development of Kakinada city under the Smart City Mission (SCM).

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Madhav observed that there was no significant improvement of the drainage system in Kakinada despite the city being declared as a smart city in the first phase of the SMC.

“The Smart City funds released by the Centre have been misused without the projected targets being met. The State government has also failed to speed up the projects without releasing the matching grants,” said Mr. Madhav.

Later, Mr. Madhav and party leaders participated in an election campaign in Wards 3, 6, and 9 that would go to polls on November 15 in the city.