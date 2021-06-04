State govt. withdrew fee reimbursement scheme for students going abroad, alleges TDP

‘Not even a single student was extended the benefit after the YSRCP came to power’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Parliamentary district general secretary Pasarla Prasad has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government has withdrawn the fee reimbursement scheme, introduced by the TDP government, for the benefit of students going abroad for higher studies.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, he said that not even a single student was extended the benefit since the YSRCP government took over two years ago. He alleged that the State government had failed to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and left patients to their fate.

The lack of psychological counselling for patients, undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals, was responsible for the growing number of suicides at those hospitals. He called for prompt action by the government to appoint paediatricians at the COVID hospitals as the third wave was expected to impact children.

Mr. Prasad alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims to be working for the welfare of BCs, had not only failed to release funds for BC welfare but was also foisting false cases against BC leaders like Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra.