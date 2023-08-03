State govt. will move SC against stay on housing in R-5 zone, says Sajjala

August 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government’s Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has stated that the State government would move the Supreme Court against the stay order of the High Court with regard to the construction of houses for the poor in the R-5 zone in the Amaravati capital region.

The High Court ordered on Thursday that further construction in this zone will not be proper or justifiable in the existing circumstances.

At a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that it was their misconception and illusion (referring to the TDP and opposition parties), if it were their feeling that they had won the battle with the High Court’s stay. The government would approach the Supreme Court and take forward its plans to provide housing for the poor, he said, adding, the case filed by them in the High Court would not stand.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “The Amaravati issue is a fight between the poor and the affluent. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stood by the poor, while TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is fighting on behalf of the rich. The case filed in the High Court reflects the TDP’s approach towards the poor. The State government is not constructing any gas company akin to Bhopal Gas. The government is providing houses to the poor and developing the city. Most of the beneficiaries are SC, ST, BC and minorities. But the TDP is opposing the same. How can a political party sustain ignoring these sections of the society?” he asked. “Mr. Naidu moved away from such sections long back. Hence, he is fighting against the interests of poor,” he said.