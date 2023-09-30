ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. will be held accountable for large-scale irregularities and corruption, says BJP leader

September 30, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Inquiry done by a high-level committee from the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj into the alleged diversion of the 15th Finance Commission funds has proved that the State Government is resorting to major irregularities, says BJP spokesman Jayaprakash Narayana

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP spokesman Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana said on Friday that the State Government and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders should be prepared to give an explanation for the prevailing injustices and large-scale corruption, about which complaints had been lodged with the Central government.

Mr. Narayana stated that the State was committing one mistake after another, and trying to drag the Centre into the muddle to wriggle out of the irksome situation.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narayana said the inquiry done by a high-level committee from the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj into the alleged diversion of the 15th Finance Commission funds proved that the State Government was resorting to major irregularities. There were many such instances of financial mismanagement and corruption at all levels. The State would be held accountable for them, he said.

The BJP leader said that Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise K. Narayanaswamy rebutted party State president D. Purandeswari’s allegation that liquor mafia was rampant in the State, without having any proof of his claim.

Mr. Narayanaswamy should visit the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam to see for himself the plight of those undergoing treatment for serious health problems caused by the consumption of cheap liquor, which was being sold under the watch of the A.P. Beverages Corporation.

