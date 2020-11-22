State govt. urged to focus on pending issues of employees

VIZIANAGARAM

22 November 2020 18:22 IST

APGEA demands holding of Joint Staff Council meet

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) State general secretary G. Askara Rao has urged the government to hold Joint Staff Council meeting immediately to discuss all pending issues of the employees working in various departments.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Askara Rao alleged that senior officials have been ‘misguiding’ Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the pending issues of employees.

Earlier, the government used to hold Joint Staff Council meetings to resolve the pending issues and pay revision demands, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

Dearness allowance

“Dearness allowance is the basic right of the staff, but it is not being paid for the last few years. The DA is almost 15% of the salary. The payment of DA is necessary to meet the expenses which have been skyrocketing due to inflation,” said Mr. Askara Rao.

He urged Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil his promises with regard to scrapping of Contributory Pension System (CPS) and regularisation of contract and outsourcing employees who joined the service almost two decades ago. He also expressed concern over delay in issuing health cards to the retired employees.

Mr. Askara Rao alleged that APNGOs’ Association failed to protect the interests of employees. He urged the government to issue guidelines to control staff of the village secretariats by the respective departments since the secretariats were under the control of Panchayat Raj Department.

Earlier, APGEA State secretary Y. Vinay Mohan, Vizianagaram district president P. Rammohana Rao and general secretary V.V.S.R. Prasad brought the issues of north Andhra region employees to the notice of Mr. Askara Rao. He said that the State president K.R. Suryanarayana and other office-bearers would meet the heads of the departments to find out solution to the individual grievances.

APGEA Retired Employees’ Association president Ramachandra Panda, AP Drivers’ Association president Ch. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.