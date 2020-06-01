State govt. trying to grab lands of MANSAS Trust, alleges Ashok

Former Union Minister P.Ashok Gajapathi Raju addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday. His daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju is seen.

VIZIANAGARAM

01 June 2020 23:05 IST

‘Sanchaita talking about issues without any knowledge’

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Monday alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was trying to defame Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts & Science (MANSAS) Trust and grab its valuable lands. Addressing the media here along with his daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju, he alleged that the new chairperson of the Trust Board Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju had been talking about many issues without having any knowledge about the Trust’s rules and regulations.

“Ms. Sanchaita had not even attended the funeral of her father P. Ananda Gajapathi Raju. However, she was appointed as chairperson of the Trust. The government’s intention is to disturb all the educational institutions and temples which are under the jurisdiction of the Trust established in 1958,” he said.

“We will try to protect the lands in the interest of the public,” said Mr. Ashok. Ms. Aditi said that politics should not disturb the activities of the Trust since it was established to ensure quality education for all sections of the society.