Andhra Pradesh

State govt. trying to grab lands of MANSAS Trust, alleges Ashok

Former Union Minister P.Ashok Gajapathi Raju addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday. His daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju is seen.

Former Union Minister P.Ashok Gajapathi Raju addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday. His daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju is seen.  

‘Sanchaita talking about issues without any knowledge’

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Monday alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was trying to defame Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts & Science (MANSAS) Trust and grab its valuable lands. Addressing the media here along with his daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju, he alleged that the new chairperson of the Trust Board Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju had been talking about many issues without having any knowledge about the Trust’s rules and regulations.

“Ms. Sanchaita had not even attended the funeral of her father P. Ananda Gajapathi Raju. However, she was appointed as chairperson of the Trust. The government’s intention is to disturb all the educational institutions and temples which are under the jurisdiction of the Trust established in 1958,” he said.

“We will try to protect the lands in the interest of the public,” said Mr. Ashok. Ms. Aditi said that politics should not disturb the activities of the Trust since it was established to ensure quality education for all sections of the society.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:07:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/state-govt-trying-to-grab-lands-of-mansas-trust-alleges-ashok/article31725894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY