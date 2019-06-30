State govt. to partner with Techstars

The YSRCP government has decided to partner with internationally renowned startup accelerator Techstars to promote innovation culture among the youngsters across the State.

A decision to this effect was taken during the recent visit of Minister for Industries and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy to Visakhapatnam. Top management from Techstars, which has combined market capitalisation of $18.2 billion, has agreed to incubate startups in the city and later at various places in the State.

Techstars, an American seed accelerator, was founded in 2006 at Boulder in Colorado.

Weekend orientation

AP Innovation Society CEO R. Pavana Murthy told The Hindu on Saturday that the new government decided to promote startups across the State by organising bootcamps at colleges. The students would be encouraged to pitch ideas.

They would be imparted extra classes to know about how problem solving techniques could be evolved after submitting proof of concept.

Stating that in addition to incubation centres in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kakinada, the new government has plans to set up new centres at Tirupati and Anantapur.

Mr. Murthy said the youngsters would be taken to APIS Incubation Tower at Rushikonda in the city and other facilities to have first-hand knowledge about the functioning of startups. Efforts would also be made to strengthen the startup ecosystem with good network of mentors and access to funding from venture capitalists and angel investors.

Tie-up with colleges

Andhra Pradesh IT Academy, another autonomous society created by the government along with APIS to spread innovation spirit, will also enter into MoU with the colleges for using their facilities like computer rooms and labs.

Mr. Murthy said during the leisure time, the students as well as outsiders would be allowed to use the facilities for their startups.

Hackathons would be conducted regularly to encourage trouble-shooting ability of the students, mainly to solve the problems faced by the State government and for effective delivery mechanism of various schemes.