State govt. to encourage talented sportspersons with cash awards

The State government is keen to encourage talented players to prove their mettle at the international level and make both the State and the country proud, said Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

At the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Cup baseball tournament 2019-2020 at the SRR and CVR College in the city on Monday, Mr. Rao said, “Sportspersons who win medals at the national level will be given cash incentives by the State government. Gold medallists will be given ₹5 lakh, silver medallists ₹4 lakh and bronze medallists ₹3 lakh.”

He said that playing sports would promote patriotic spirit among youngsters.

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said the State government began the initiative of conducting the AP CM’s Cup to promote sports and recognise talent from across the State.

Contest expanded

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Katamaneni Bhaskar said from this year more sporting activities would be held under the AP CM’s Cup. The contests would be organised in all the 13 districts of the State, with each district conducting a different sporting event. The baseball tournament was being conducted in the city from December 16 to 18 with a budget of about ₹5 lakh allocated by SAAP.

Thirteen games will be held under the cup, of which six games have already been held in various districts since August, 2019. The total budget allocated for the events is ₹1.21 crore.