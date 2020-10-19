State govt. targeting TDP workers: Chinarajappa

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Nimmakayala Chinarajappa has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government is targeting TDP workers and said it will not be tolerated.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, who were appointed presidents of the TDP Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle Parliamentary constituencies respectively, assumed charge at the party office here on Sunday.

Mr. Chinarajappa, who participated as chief guest, described the party workers as the backbone of the TDP. He alleged that party workers and leaders, who were making statements against the State government were being implicated in false cases. He alleged that the government was forcibly acquiring land from people.

He alleged that instead of undertaking relief measures for the flood-affected people of the State, the government was trying to target TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. The government was not even in a position to distribute rice to the flood-affected people, he alleged.