‘State govt. should take over VSP if all else fails’

A protest was organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office in the city on Thursday.
Led by the party’s official representative Sanapala Panduranga Rao, the protesters raised the slogan ‘Visakha Ukku—Andhrula Hakku’ and demanded that the steel plant continue to be in the public sector.
Addressing the participants, Mr. Panduranga Rao said it was not right on the part of the Chief Minister to talk of saving VSP by selling its surplus land. He demanded convening of a special session of the Assembly and adoption of a resolution against privatisation of VSP.
“It is the responsibility of the Chief Minster to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister to resolve the issue. The State government should take over VSP if there was no other option,” Mr. Panduranga Rao said, adding that the Centre should allocate captive mines to the plant.
TDP leaders Yellapu Srinivasa Rao, D. Satyanarayana, K. Suresh, G. Sambasiva Rao, Ramesh and Sankara Rao were among those who participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath