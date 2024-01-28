State govt. reshuffles IAS officers 

January 28, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy issued an order on Sunday, containing the transfers and postings of IAS officers that will come into immediate effect.

Srikakulam District Collector Lathkar Srikesh Balaji Rao will be transferred and posted as Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, while Nandyal District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon will be transferred and posted as Collector of Srikakulam district. Tirupati District Collector K. Vennkata Ramana Reddy has been posted as the new Managing Director of A.P. State Housing Corporation Ltd. (APSHCL).

Meanwhile, APSCHL MD G. Lakshmisha will replace Mr. Vennkata Ramana Reddy as Tirupati District Collector. Prakasam District Joint Collector K. Srinivasulu will be the new Nandyal District Collector. Finance Department Joint Secretary M. Abhishikth Kishore will now hold the Annamayya District Collector’s post, relieving Farman Ahmad Khan from full additional charge.

A. Thameem Ansaria has been posted as the Commissioner of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, while AP Disaster Management Authority Director B.R. Ambedkar is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Mr. Govinda Rao will be the new additional Director of Survey Settlement and Land Records.

Nellore Joint Collector R. Kurmanath will be transferred and posted as the Director of Disaster Management. Visakhapatnam District Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan will take on the Additional Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation role. Vizianagaram District Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok is the new Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam district.

R. Gopala Krishna Ronanki will resume duty as the new Joint Collector of Prakasam district, while Polavaram project administrator Praveen Aditya will be the new Joint Collector of Kakinada district, giving way to Ms. Illakkiya.

Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) District Joint Collector K. Karthik will be posted as Vizianagaram Joint Collector, while Bhawna, Additional Director of Village and Ward Secretariats will take on Karthik’s post. Tirupati Municipal Commissioner D. Haritha will be posted as the Managing Director of AP Urban Finance and Development Corporation.

Nuzvid Sub-Collector Adarsh Rajeendran is the new Nellore District Joint Collector. Vijayawada Sub-Collector Aditi Singh will be posted as Tirupati Municipal Commissioner. G. Rekha Rani will be handed the role of Secretary of Public Enterprises Department, relieving K. Praveen Kumar from full additional charge.

