ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. renames Jagananna bhu hakkku scheme as Andhra Pradesh Resurvey Project

Published - September 17, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has rechristened YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam as Andhra Pradesh Resurvey Project.

In a G.O. 190 issued on Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia said that the State government has accorded permission to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration for renaming the scheme

The previous government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam’ in 2020 by laying the boundary stone as a pilot project at Takkellapadu village of Jaggayyapeta mandal in Krishna district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US