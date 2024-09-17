State govt. renames Jagananna bhu hakkku scheme as Andhra Pradesh Resurvey Project

The State government has rechristened YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam as Andhra Pradesh Resurvey Project.

In a G.O. 190 issued on Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia said that the State government has accorded permission to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration for renaming the scheme

The previous government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam’ in 2020 by laying the boundary stone as a pilot project at Takkellapadu village of Jaggayyapeta mandal in Krishna district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.