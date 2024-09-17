GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State govt. renames Jagananna bhu hakkku scheme as Andhra Pradesh Resurvey Project

Published - September 17, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has rechristened YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam as Andhra Pradesh Resurvey Project.

In a G.O. 190 issued on Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia said that the State government has accorded permission to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration for renaming the scheme

The previous government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam’ in 2020 by laying the boundary stone as a pilot project at Takkellapadu village of Jaggayyapeta mandal in Krishna district.

