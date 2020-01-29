State govt. reaches out to women stranded in Kuwait

The State government has reached out to four Andhra Pradesh women who were allegedly cheated by agents and stranded in Kuwait. The women were rescued from their employers and efforts are being made by the Chief Minister’s Office, the Police Department and the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society to ensure the victims are repatriated at the earliest.

The issue of the women stranded in Kuwait came to light when one of them — Karem Vasundara (26) of Athili mandal of West Godavari district — posted a video addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media recently.

In the video that went viral, Ms. Vasundara was seen complaining from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait against agent Lakshmanrao and one Sahara who had been allegedly trafficking women

Charge against agent

“Our agent Lakshmanrao has been bringing women to Kuwait and handing them over to one Sahara madam who sells them here. There are hundreds of women here,” she said in the video.

The CMO responded to the video and asked Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang to ensure the victims are repatriated.

AP Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil and West Godavari SP Navdeep Singh Grewal were asked to follow up the case.

According to a release by Mr. Sawang, arrangements to bring the women to their villages are being made at all levels.

Ms. Deepika, who met the family members of Ms. Vasundara, told The Hindu that the women were relieved from the employers and efforts to repatriate them were under way.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders and the APNRT Society released a video of Ms. Vasundara and three other women speaking at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. In the videos, they thanked the Chief Minister and APNRT Society members for sending help. Police in West Godavari also made Ms. Vasundara speak to her mother over the phone.

The APNRT Society in a statement on its Twitter handle said the society members visited the women at Indian Embassy’s rehabilitation centre and also met officials.