State govt. pensioners seek 75% of pay for April

With the instructions issued by the Director of Treasuries and Accounts (DTA), Andhra Pradesh, to all the subordinate officers to draw salaries and pensions as was done in March, paid in April, pensioners will get only 50% of their pension in the month of April to be paid in May, according to Andhra Pradesh State Pensioners’ Association.

Its Visakhapatnam district branch president D.D. Prasada Rao and general secretary P. Suryachandra Rao said the decision of the DTA has caused dissatisfaction in the community of pensioners.

They appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider the issue of orders for the payment of 75% pension to all pensioners and 90% of pension to the Class IV pensioners for April. They pointed out that the Government of Telangana issued a GO on the same lines and urged the Chief Minister to be generous as the elderly in society need more care, extensive support and real help in the present critical situation.