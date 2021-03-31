State govt. offers ₹4.15 lakh aid to family of tribal boy

AP Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairperson K. Ravibabu and B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna meeting the family members of the boy, at Veeravaram village in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

The boy was killed when a local man drove a car over him

Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairperson K. Ravibabu and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday condoled the family members of 15-year-old Singam Siva Krishna, a tribal boy who was killed by a man in an inebriated condition on the night of March 28 under Kirlampudi police limits in East Godavari district.

The accused, Kovvuri Veerababu, a resident of the same village, had driven his car over Siva Krishna and his father S. Yesu following an argument at a chicken shop run by the boy’s family at Veeravaram village.

Siva Krishna died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital on March 29, leading to tension flaring up in the village.

On Wednesday, Mr. Ravibabu and Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna met the family members of the victim and handed over a cheque of ₹4.15 lakh and a house site patta. A government job was also promised to the elder sister of the victim.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ravibabu said action will be taken against the guilty. “The incident of an Erukula tribal boy being killed is inhuman. Police have been directed to register a case against the accused under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The accused has been arrested on Wednesday,” he said.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna promised all support from the government to the victim’s family and said a piece of cultivable land will be assigned to the family to eke out a livelihood. Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi was present.