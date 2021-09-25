State govt. keen to encourage entrepreneurs, says Collector

People visiting stalls established in ‘Vanijya Utsav’ in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Vizianagaram

25 September 2021 18:47 IST

‘Food processing units and agro-based clusters will get priority’

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari on Saturday said that the State government would extend cooperation for entrepreneurs if they come forward with concrete proposals for establishing industries in the district. She said that the government would keen to establish food processing units and agro-based clusters. Exporters Conclave ‘Vanijya Utsav’ organised in Vizianagaram evoked good response on the first day.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the State government would process applications quickly through single window system and provide many financial incentives for the entrepreneurs. District Industrial Centre’s General Manager G.M. Sridhar and Industrial Promotion Officer B. Kalinga Vardhan said that the exhibition provided opportunities for many people to interact with various exporters of agro products and others. Wood Smart Private Limited-Visakhapatnam Director Siva Singupuram said that ‘Vanijya Utsav’ had provided a great opportunity to display home interiors to many builders and others. He said that the software-based interior designing was gaining popularity in tier-2 and tier-3 cities also. Vizianagaram Coil Cluster president P. Apparao and Vizianagaram Coconut Societies’ Federation president Mongam Srinivasa Rao and Filters India-Vizianagaram CEO Bharadwaja Raghuveera thanked the government for organising first ever Exporters’ Conclave in Vizianagaram.

Advertising

Advertising