Andhra Pradesh: State govt. issues orders to constitute Dharmika Parishad

It will form trust boards for temples whose revenues range from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore

The State government issued orders constituting the Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad on Tuesday.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that trust boards for temples, which have revenues between ₹25 lakh and ₹1 crore, would be constituted by the Dharmika Parishad.

The Endowments Minister would be the chairman of the Dharmika Parishad, while the Endowments Commissioner would act as member secretary. Principal Secretary (Revenue) would be the secretary of the Parishad.

In addition, 18 persons would be members of the Parishad. While the State government has powers to constitute the trust boards to temples with revenues between ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore, it was decided that the trust boards would be appointed through Dharmika Parishad, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Referring to the Common Good Fund (CGF), the Minister said that the CGF Committee had four members now. Three more members would be appointed to the CGF committee, he said. The Endowments Minister would act as the chairman of the committee, while the Endowments Commissioner would be the secretary and treasurer. Principal Secretary (Revenue) and TTD Executive Officer will be members.

In addition to these, three more members would be appointed taking the total strength to seven. Kaliki Kodanda Rami Reddy (Nellore), Malireddi Venkat Appa Rao (Visakhapatnam) and Karri Bhaskar Rao (West Godavari) would be the new members, he said.