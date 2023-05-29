State govt. issues orders for attachment of Margadarsi properties worth ₹793 crore

May 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an ad interim order for the attachment of the properties of Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt. Ltd to the tune of ₹793.5 crore. The Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh (AP-CID), has been given possession and control over the attached movable properties and authorised to file an application before the court concerned to make the orders absolute.

The Hindu accessed G.O. Ms. No. 104 on May 29, issued by Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department, in which the State government allowed the CID to attach the properties.

The CID alleged that Margadarsi Chit Fund has committed a number of offences and violations of the provisions of the Chit Funds Act, 1982.

The CID, in a letter to the government earlier, said, “On analysing the statements, the auditor found that the chit fund collections from the branches were being transferred to the corporate office and the amounts in turn were being invested in mutual funds.” It was also identified that the accused company had engaged in criminal activities by creating an ingenious vicious cycle perpetrating fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust and wrongful enrichment for its own gains at the cost of gullible chit subscribers for non-payment of subscription amount, and violated norms for maintaining bank accounts in order to mask the fraudulent activities, and the illegal deposit scheme, the CID said.

Further, the company was not in a position to pay the amounts to the subscribers when demanded. “It has been noticed that the company diverted the funds to other investments illegally, which violates the RBI regulations and provisions of Chit Fund Act, 1982 and it is also an offence under Section 5 of the AP Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999,” the CID said. It was noticed that certain movable properties were held in the name of the accused company, and their estimated value was ₹793.5 crore, it added.

The CID alleged that the key stakeholders of Margadarsi Chit Fund, including Cherukuri Ramoji Rao (Chairman), Sailaja Cherukuri (Managing Director), Bandaru Srinivasa Rao (Foremen) and K. Shravan (Statutory Auditor for the accused company), have conspired and committed the offences.

