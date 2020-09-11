State govt. indifferent to attacks on temples, allege BJP, Jana Sena

‘Take action against the accused and release protesters’

A protest was organised by the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists at the Collectorate here on Friday against the alleged indifference of the State government to a series of attacks on temples and burning of chariots.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and BJP district president Raveendra Medapati were among those who took part in the protest. They demanded arrest of the accused responsible for the attacks on temples and unconditional release of Hindu leaders, who were arrested for staging a protest at Antarvedi. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the District Collector.

In the memorandum, they expressed concern at the growing attacks on Hindu places of worship and burning of temple chariots in the State. The burning of the chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi in East Godavari district had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. they said.

The State government ordered a CBI probe into the chariot fire, only after the BJP and the JSP had launched agitations, they claimed. Several such incidents had occurred in the past in the State and the probe should also include those incidents, they said. Leaders of both the parties alleged that the police had foisted false cases on 37 Hindus, who had participated the protest at Antarvedi.