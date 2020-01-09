State govt. fixes MSP for crops not covered by Centre

The State government has fixed minimum support price (MSP) for crops predominantly grown in Andhra Pradesh but are not included in the 22 crops for which the Central government fixes the MSP.

A government order stating the MSPs for chilli, turmeric, onion and minor millets has been issued by Special Secretary Y..Madhusudhana Reddy on Thursday.

“In the past, farmers have often complained about lack of remunerative prices and exploitation by middlemen due to lack of MSP for such commodities. Therefore, it is imperative that the government of Andhra Pradesh comes to the rescue of the State farmers by declaring the MSP and to incur expenditure for MSP operations from the State Government funds, if necessary,” the GO says.

The MSP for red chilli per quintal has been fixed at ₹7,000. For quintal of turmeric MSP is ₹6,350 and ₹770 for a quintal of onion.

For quintal of minor millets including korra, andukorra, arika, variga, vooda and sama, the MSP is ₹2,500.