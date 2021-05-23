State govt. failed to take timely measures to check pandemic, alleges BJP

‘Delay in implementing curfew resulted in spike in cases and deaths’

The State government has failed to initiate timely measures for the control of COVID-19 due to which the number of cases and deaths increased in the State, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju have alleged.

The BJP leaders staged a protest at the party office here on Sunday. BJP Parliamentary district president Medapati Raveendra presided.

The party leaders alleged that the delayed response in the implementation of the curfew has also contributed to a steep increase in cases. The State government has also failed to rein in some private hospitals, which had resorted to fleecing of patients taking undue advantage of the pandemic situation, they said. The BJP leaders also alleged that the State government had also failed to educate people on the importance of vaccination.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the State government was targeting its rivals. He wondered as to what was the fate of the common man, when an MP was allegedly tortured in the CID custody.

Araku Parliamentary in charge M.M.N. Parasurama Raju, BJP district general secretary Prasad V.S.N. Koppisetty and BJYM district president Kalla Ashok Kumar were among those present.