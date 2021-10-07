State govt. failed to instil confidence among cyclone-hit farmers, alleges Madhav

‘Announce relief measures and input subsidy for them’

Member of Legislative of Council from the Bharatiya Janata Party P.V.N. Madhav on Thursday alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had failed to instil confidence among the farmers who lost their precious crops under the impact of Cycle Gulab. The BJP organised a Maha Dharna in Srikakulam on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the government to announce relief measures and input subsidy for farmers. Party Srikakulam district in-charge Chigurupati Kumara Swamy alleged that the government had not provided minimum support price to farmers. Food Corporation of India member and party leader Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the crop insurance scheme was not being implemented properly in the district. Party senior leaders Pydi Venugopalam, Pudi Tirupati Rao, Sevvana Umamaheswara Rao, and Attada Ravi Babji were present.