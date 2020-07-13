State govt. failed in containing COVID-19: BJP

BJP national secretary V. Satish has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government has failed in containing COVID-19.

In a video-conference attended by BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders on Sunday, Mr. Satish said there had been no adequate protection for doctors and paramedical staff who were fighting against the disease at great personal risk. Much of what the government said about their protection was confined to rhetoric.

Leaders of the alliance had resolved to highlight the government’s failures and see to it that necessary action was taken so that COVID could be controlled.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said the government should properly tackle COVID-19 which posed a greater threat after initially appearing to be slowly subsiding.

The BJP and JSP also decided to study the implementation of Atmanirbhar Abhiyan and other schemes launched by the Central government, and to fight against the “anti-people” policies of the YSR Congress Party government in the coming days.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others took part.