State govt. failed in containing COVID-19: BJP

BJP national secretary V. Satish has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government has failed in containing COVID-19.
In a video-conference attended by BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders on Sunday, Mr. Satish said there had been no adequate protection for doctors and paramedical staff who were fighting against the disease at great personal risk. Much of what the government said about their protection was confined to rhetoric.
Leaders of the alliance had resolved to highlight the government’s failures and see to it that necessary action was taken so that COVID could be controlled.
JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said the government should properly tackle COVID-19 which posed a greater threat after initially appearing to be slowly subsiding.
The BJP and JSP also decided to study the implementation of Atmanirbhar Abhiyan and other schemes launched by the Central government, and to fight against the “anti-people” policies of the YSR Congress Party government in the coming days.
BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others took part.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath